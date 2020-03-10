SNEEDVILLE — In the summer of 2019, Hancock Co. Clerk Jessie Royston’s office began issuing renewals of existing licenses to include the new REAL ID-compliant endorsement on Tennessee Driver Licenses and ID cards that, effective Oct. 1, 2020, will be mandatory for persons who fly on commercial aircraft, or who have need to enter certain Federal buildings.
The REAL ID cards look similar to current driver license cards, but include a small gold circle containing a white star emblem in the upper right hand side.
With the fall deadline rapidly approaching, Royston told the Hancock Co. Commission at its Monday, March 9, 2020, meeting that his office is being swamped with people wanting to apply for the new cards.
“We’re wrapped up now, and its ‘standing room only’ in a lot of other license offices,” Royston told the Commission. “We’re getting six to eight calls a day from people wanting to know when we do this and right now we only do it on Wednesdays.”
The Clerk's office offers driver's license, ID renewals and gun carry permit renewal services on the second and third Wednesdays of each month, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and the first and fourth Wednesdays from 1 until 5:45 p.m. The office closes for lunch from 12-1 p.m.
Royston said that, because of the amount of documenting paperwork that applicants must provide, each application takes about 15-20 minutes to process.
Royston told the Eagle for a story published in 2019 that while his office can handle renewals of driver's licenses or ID cards to convert those to the new system, it cannot process first-time driver license requests.
"People will have to go to a full-service driver license office to apply for a license if they don’t have one," he said.
The REAL ID Act of 2005 was passed as a result of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, and establishes minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards.
Not all states chose to implement the new law right away, but now all must do so to comply with the Act’s Oct. 1, 2020 effective date.
Persons will not need the REAL ID endorsement to drive, vote, purchase alcohol or cigarettes, enter hospitals, Post Offices, access Federal courts, or to apply for and receive federal benefits, such as Social Security or veterans’ benefits.
And while Tennessee residents are not required to have a REAL ID license or ID card, Royston said that if anyone has plans to travel later on that involves flying on a commercial aircraft, they may want to go ahead and get the new REAL ID certification when it comes time to renew their standard driver's license.
"It doesn't cost any more than it does to renew your existing license," he said. "We can renew those here, and get you the new REAL ID."
Persons who have a valid license now, that isn’t up for renewal for some time, can add the REAL ID endorsement for $12.
Of that fee, the Clerk’s office receives $4 for each application it processes, Royston told the Commission.
A list of documents that are acceptable for establishing a person’s proof of identity accompanies this article and may also be found online at https://www.tn.gov/tnrealid.
All documents MUST be originals ... no photocopies or faxes can be accepted. These documents are required even if a person has a Tennessee driver license or ID card, are applying for a REAL ID compliant credential for the first time, or if someone is a new resident to the Volunteer State and were previously issued a REAL ID in a different state, according to the state's website.
“I’d just like for you to put this on the agenda for the April meeting for us to talk about, and in the meantime, let me figure out how much additional time I think we need to stay open to handle these applications,” Royston told the board. “We may need to look at staying open two or three additional days a month for a while.”
For more information, readers may visit: www.tn.gov/tnrealid/what-is-real-id.html, go by the Clerk's office in Sneedville, or call 423-733-2519.
