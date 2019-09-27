KNOXVILLE – At the 2019 Tennessee Valley Fair in Knoxville, the Sneedville FFA chapter entered many exhibits in the agricultural division competition.
The exhibits went up against many other chapters and high schools in the Eastern Tennessee Region.
The Sneedville FFA chapter brought home first-place award and cash prizes and second-place award for overall exhibits. Many members brought home other awards and cash prizes for their exhibits.
The most successful exhibits were as follows:
Corn Production Exhibit
1st: Marla Seals
Irish Potatoes Production (Late Varieties)
2nd: Kassidy Dean
3rd: Savannah Collins
Irish Potatoes Exhibit (Kennebec)
2nd: Maddox F. Dalton
3rd: Kassidy Dean
4th: Trinity Wilson
5th: Savannah Collins
6th: Brooklynn Wilson
Tobacco Stalks – Uncured
1st – 7th: Sneedville FFA
Tobacco Stalks – Partially Cured
1st – 6th: Sneedville FFA
Tobacco Stalks – Cured
1st – 7th: Sneedville FFA
Leaf Tobacco – Flying
1st – 6th: Sneedville FFA
Leaf Tobacco – Lugs
1st – 6th: Sneedville FFA
Leaf Tobacco – Leaf
1st – 6th: Sneedville FFA
Jumbo Brown Eggs
3rd: Maddox F. Dalton
4th: Aleigha Neeley
Extra Large Brown Eggs
1st: Kristen Welch
Large Brown Eggs
1st: Savannah B. Collins
3rd: Elizabeth LaBlue
4th: Eli Bailey
Medium Brown Eggs
1st: Storm Ramsey
3rd: Eli Wilson
5th: Alicia Seal
Small Brown Eggs
1st: Maxx Wallen
3rd: Anna Hopkins
Jumbo White Eggs
1st: Aleigha Neeley
Extra Large White Eggs
2nd: Savannah B. Collins
3rd: Kassidy Dean
4th: Ellie Yount
Large White Eggs
1st: Alicia Seal
2nd: Ellie Yount
3rd: Jasmine Rameriez
4th: Tara Ferguson
5th: Alyssa Lyons
Medium White Eggs
1st: Trinity Wilson
2nd: Brooklynn Wilson
3rd: Savannah Williams
4th: Kassidy Dean
Small White Eggs
1st: Kaylee Kinsler
2nd: Jasmine Rameriez
3rd: Alicia Seal
Bell Peppers
2nd: Jasmine Rameriez
Large Red Tomatoes
4th: Aleigha Neeley
Large Yellow Tomatoes
4th: Aleigha Neeley
Cushaw — Winter Squash
2nd: Sneedville FFA
3rd: Sneedville FFA
Honey – Dark Amber
2nd: Aleigha Neeley
3rd: Payton Neeley
Fire Rake
1st: Sneedville FFA
Arc Welding
1st: Sneedville FFA
2nd: Sneedville FFA
4th: Parker Rasnic
Patch or Joint Soldering
2nd: Sneedville FFA
3rd: Sneedville FFA
Mig Welding
1st — 2nd : Sneedville FFA
Brazing
1st – 2nd: Sneedville FFA
Small Wood Project
3rd – 4th: Sneedville FFA
Jig for Drilling Round Metal
1st – 2nd: Sneedville FFA
Carpenter’s Tool Box
4th: Sneedville FFA
Metal Farm Gate
1st – 2nd: Sneedville FFA
Small Metal Project – Farm Use
2nd: Cody Glass
3rd: Shayden Gibson
4th: Javen Delph
Three-Point Hitch Gooseneck Mover
1st: Sneedville FFA
Large Wood Project
2nd: Sneedville FFA
Tillage Equipment
1st: Sneedville FFA
Log Splitter
2nd: Parker Rasnic
Two-wheel Trailer or Four-wheel Wagon
1st: Sneedville FFA
Class Specials:
FFA Corn Show
3rd: Sneedville FFA
FFA Potato Show
2nd: Sneedville FFA
FFA Tobacco Show
1st: Sneedville FFA
FFA Vegetable Show
4th: Sneedville FFA
FFA Farm Mechanics Show
2nd: Sneedville FFA
Canning Show
First Place:
Adrianna Sexton (Vegetable Juice)
Joce Ferguson (Fruit Juice)
Emalee Jones (Salsa)
Marla Seals (Pickled Peppers)
Payton Neeley (Peppers)
Annie Collins (Other Fruit)
Brooklynn Wilson (Green Beans)
Emalee Jones (Butter)
Second Place:
Marla Seals (Sweet Peppers)
Adrianna Sexton (Apples)
Jeremiah South (Vegetable Juice)
Makenzie Hensley (Pickle Relish)
Makenzie Hensley (Pickle Beets)
Trinity Wilson (Green Beans)
Annie Collins (Pears)
Allie Dosett (Tomatoes)
Brooklynn Wilson (Dark Jelly)
Third Place:
Hunter King (Salsa)
Trinity Wilson (Dark Jelly)
Eli Bailey (Pickle Relish)
Hunter King (Tomato Juice)
Storm Ramsey (Dill Pickles)
Maddox Dalton (Sweet Pickles)
Parker Rasnic (Soup Mix)
Andrew Bakely (Jam)
Hay Show
Legume
1st: Sneedville FFA
Mixed Legume
2nd: Anna Hopkins
Grass Hay
3rd: Sneedville FFA
6th: Marla Seals
Marla Seals was the top TVA & I Fair Exhibitor, with Savannah Collins and Aleigha Neeley tied for second place.
In addition to the ribbons and other awards, cash prizes were also distributed to these individuals. Overall, the Sneedville FFA members earned $1,631 at the fair. The money that was received will be invested into the Supervised Agricultural Experience Program for students, to offset production expenses.
