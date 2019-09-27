KNOXVILLE – At the 2019 Tennessee Valley Fair in Knoxville, the Sneedville FFA chapter entered many exhibits in the agricultural division competition.

The exhibits went up against many other chapters and high schools in the Eastern Tennessee Region.

The Sneedville FFA chapter brought home first-place award and cash prizes and second-place award for overall exhibits. Many members brought home other awards and cash prizes for their exhibits.

The most successful exhibits were as follows:

Corn Production Exhibit

1st: Marla Seals

Irish Potatoes Production (Late Varieties)

2nd: Kassidy Dean

3rd: Savannah Collins

Irish Potatoes Exhibit (Kennebec)

2nd: Maddox F. Dalton

3rd: Kassidy Dean

4th: Trinity Wilson

5th: Savannah Collins

6th: Brooklynn Wilson

Tobacco Stalks – Uncured

1st – 7th: Sneedville FFA

Tobacco Stalks – Partially Cured

1st – 6th: Sneedville FFA

Tobacco Stalks – Cured

1st – 7th: Sneedville FFA

Leaf Tobacco – Flying

1st – 6th: Sneedville FFA

Leaf Tobacco – Lugs

1st – 6th: Sneedville FFA

Leaf Tobacco – Leaf

1st – 6th: Sneedville FFA

Jumbo Brown Eggs

3rd: Maddox F. Dalton

4th: Aleigha Neeley

Extra Large Brown Eggs

1st: Kristen Welch

Large Brown Eggs

1st: Savannah B. Collins

3rd: Elizabeth LaBlue

4th: Eli Bailey

Medium Brown Eggs

1st: Storm Ramsey

3rd: Eli Wilson

5th: Alicia Seal

Small Brown Eggs

1st: Maxx Wallen

3rd: Anna Hopkins

Jumbo White Eggs

1st: Aleigha Neeley

Extra Large White Eggs

2nd: Savannah B. Collins

3rd: Kassidy Dean

4th: Ellie Yount

Large White Eggs

1st: Alicia Seal

2nd: Ellie Yount

3rd: Jasmine Rameriez

4th: Tara Ferguson

5th: Alyssa Lyons

Medium White Eggs

1st: Trinity Wilson

2nd: Brooklynn Wilson

3rd: Savannah Williams

4th: Kassidy Dean

Small White Eggs

1st: Kaylee Kinsler

2nd: Jasmine Rameriez

3rd: Alicia Seal

Bell Peppers

2nd: Jasmine Rameriez

Large Red Tomatoes

4th: Aleigha Neeley

Large Yellow Tomatoes

4th: Aleigha Neeley

Cushaw — Winter Squash

2nd: Sneedville FFA

3rd: Sneedville FFA

Honey – Dark Amber

2nd: Aleigha Neeley

3rd: Payton Neeley

Fire Rake

1st: Sneedville FFA

Arc Welding

1st: Sneedville FFA

2nd: Sneedville FFA

4th: Parker Rasnic

Patch or Joint Soldering

2nd: Sneedville FFA

3rd: Sneedville FFA

Mig Welding

1st — 2nd : Sneedville FFA

Brazing

1st – 2nd: Sneedville FFA

Small Wood Project

3rd – 4th: Sneedville FFA

Jig for Drilling Round Metal

1st – 2nd: Sneedville FFA

Carpenter’s Tool Box

4th: Sneedville FFA

Metal Farm Gate

1st – 2nd: Sneedville FFA

Small Metal Project – Farm Use

2nd: Cody Glass

3rd: Shayden Gibson

4th: Javen Delph

Three-Point Hitch Gooseneck Mover

1st: Sneedville FFA

Large Wood Project

2nd: Sneedville FFA

Tillage Equipment

1st: Sneedville FFA

Log Splitter

2nd: Parker Rasnic

Two-wheel Trailer or Four-wheel Wagon

1st: Sneedville FFA

Class Specials:

FFA Corn Show

3rd: Sneedville FFA

FFA Potato Show

2nd: Sneedville FFA

FFA Tobacco Show

1st: Sneedville FFA

FFA Vegetable Show

4th: Sneedville FFA

FFA Farm Mechanics Show

2nd: Sneedville FFA

Canning Show

First Place:

Adrianna Sexton (Vegetable Juice)

Joce Ferguson (Fruit Juice)

Emalee Jones (Salsa)

Marla Seals (Pickled Peppers)

Payton Neeley (Peppers)

Annie Collins (Other Fruit)

Brooklynn Wilson (Green Beans)

Emalee Jones (Butter)

Second Place:

Marla Seals (Sweet Peppers)

Adrianna Sexton (Apples)

Jeremiah South (Vegetable Juice)

Makenzie Hensley (Pickle Relish)

Makenzie Hensley (Pickle Beets)

Trinity Wilson (Green Beans)

Annie Collins (Pears)

Allie Dosett (Tomatoes)

Brooklynn Wilson (Dark Jelly)

Third Place:

Hunter King (Salsa)

Trinity Wilson (Dark Jelly)

Eli Bailey (Pickle Relish)

Hunter King (Tomato Juice)

Storm Ramsey (Dill Pickles)

Maddox Dalton (Sweet Pickles)

Parker Rasnic (Soup Mix)

Andrew Bakely (Jam)

Hay Show

Legume

1st: Sneedville FFA

Mixed Legume

2nd: Anna Hopkins

Grass Hay

3rd: Sneedville FFA

6th: Marla Seals

Marla Seals was the top TVA & I Fair Exhibitor, with Savannah Collins and Aleigha Neeley tied for second place.

In addition to the ribbons and other awards, cash prizes were also distributed to these individuals. Overall, the Sneedville FFA members earned $1,631 at the fair. The money that was received will be invested into the Supervised Agricultural Experience Program for students, to offset production expenses.

