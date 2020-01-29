Hawkins Co. Schools will have energy-efficiency analysis; savings could pay for needed HVAC replacements

The Hawkins Co. Board of Education voted unanimously at their Jan. 9 meeting to allow TRANE to conduct an energy efficiency audit for all county schools.
The data found during the audit can then be used to determine what energy-saving projects the system will pursue, though the system already has two main projects in mind: a system-wide switch to LED lights and an HVAC replacement at both CHS and VHS.
“We’re asking to be able to gather the data so that you all can make informed decisions,” said Kathy Cox, Solutions Account Manager for TRANE. “We’ll bring back to you: what we see can be done in each school, what the annual savings would be, what the one-time cost of it would be and what the simple pay-back is. So, you get to pick and choose what project is absolutely the best for Hawkins County. At that point (when they bring back the data), you get to decide if you should move forward with an Energy Performance Contract or not.”
“It would be our intent and why it was recommended is because we would use that cost analysis to then have a figure in place for what needs to be done at two of our bigger and most antiquated HVAC systems- at Cherokee and Volunteer,” Director of Schools Matt Hixson added.
The system is also looking into the aforementioned system-wide switch to LED lights as part of the larger energy-saving project. This light project is headed by Excel Energy, which is a partner company with TRANE.
“That (the LED project) will generate a savings of roughly $300,000 that would potentially be used to pay for an upgrade to both Cherokee and Volunteer HVAC systems,” Hixson told the board.
Paying for the project with an EESI loan
The BOE is also required to partake in the audit in order to qualify for low-interest state loans through Tennessee Department of Education’s EESI (Energy Efficient Schools Initiative) to fund the HVAC projects. These loans also stipulate that they be repaid using utility bill savings generated by implementing TRANE’s energy efficiency recommendations.
The $135,000 audit would come at no cost to the BOE if they choose TRANE to complete the energy-savings projects.
EESI offers two loan tiers: any loan at or under $3 million dollars carries an interest rate of 1.5 percent. Loans between $3 and $5 million carry an interest rate of 2 percent, and each loan is capped at $5 million.
According to EESI Deputy Director Scott Slusher, current bond interest rates are between 2.5 and 2.75 percent. EESI offers a maximum of a 16-year loan, but Slusher explained that the average they work with is between a 9 to 12-year loan.
“With EESI, you don’t have to go to your tax base,” he said. “You’re really using EESI’s credit card to pay for the project. The savings that will be guaranteed through a performance contract (with TRANE) will go towards paying the loan over a certain term.”
And EESI is well-known throughout the state, as just over half of all school districts in Tennessee have used EESI funds before.
Saving energy; saving money
Cox explained that TRANE guarantees the amount of energy (measured in kilowatt hours) that the system will save through their utility bills. Then, as Slusher explained, those savings will go towards paying for the EESI loan for the project completion.
The school system’s 2018 utility bills totaled roughly $1,614,676. Kolstad explained that performance contracting can typically save between 15 and 25 percent.
Thus, Hawkins Co. could save between $242,201 and $403,669 in utility costs per year.
Making the switch to LED lights
As board member Bob Larkins pointed out, the system did switch their lights from T-12 bulbs to T-8s back in 2015 and 2016; however, Slusher explained that the current prices of LED bulbs are such that a switch could save the system a lot of money—around $300,000 according to Hixson, as aforementioned.
“Across the board, lighting is the number one thing (to save money),” Slusher added. “HVAC is second and then controls. So, automating the process to make sure your lights are off when they’re supposed to be off, the temperatures of the buildings are at set points. So, if no one’s in school or you have a snow day, let’s ramp the building down so we can save the energy. There’s no sense in heating or cooling the building if school’s not in session.”
TRANE’s Energy Engineer Lenny Kolstad later explained that, should the school system choose to add a controls-optimization project, it wouldn’t be difficult, as several schools throughout the system already use TRANE systems.
The savings are guaranteed
“Will the savings make the payment?” Larkins asked.
“They have to,” Slusher responded. “That’s the guarantee that you’re getting. On performance contracts with a guarantee that we’ve seen, we always have to meet it. If there are shortfalls there and they don’t meet their guarantee, then in the performance contract with a guarantee, we’ll make up that difference.”
In fact, if a project does not meet the amount of savings that was guaranteed, TRANE will actually write a check to cover the difference.
Should the savings exceed TRANE’s projections, Hawkins County keeps the surplus.
Once the energy-efficiency audit is complete, TRANE will be able to generate the amount of savings they can guarantee specifically for Hawkins Co. Schools.
Additional projects
The school system is also looking into the following projects: cooling tower replacements and loop repair at Church Hill Middle, Joseph Rogers Primary and Mount Carmel Elementary; HVAC and window replacement at Hawkins Elementary; main electrical switchgear repair at CHS and VHS; and stadium lighting for the two fields beside Surgoinsville Elementary.
