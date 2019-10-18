CHURCH HILL — On Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Abundant Life Fellowship church came alongside Loving Faith Assembly, Wash N Word Ministries, and several other area ministries and music groups to hold the first Jesus Free for All rally.
“We mixed music with testimonies,” said Abundant Life Fellowship Pastor Joel Allen. “There isn’t any preaching per se. It’s a rally to testify that Jesus is still relevant in 2019. We had testimonies of people whose lives Jesus has touched. He has been real to them. We had testimonies of people delivered from drugs and from sex trafficking and healed of cancer. We even had one guy who, at 22, died to the point where he actually began to cross over and saw the light of heaven open up.”
The event took place in the Church Hill Shopping Center parking lot and featured music from seven different music groups such as Brian Burchfield, Landon Bellamy and the men’s choir from Elizabethton’s Recovery Soldiers Ministries. Several food vendors were set up along with activities for children.
Allen explained that the organizers decided on the event’s name because “we wanted to make sure that it was not about promoting a person, church or ministry — just about Jesus.”
According to Allen, this will likely be the first of many rallies.
“We’d like to maybe make it even more than just an annual event, but we don’t know” he said. “It was impressed upon my heart to do one, and that’s what I’ve done so far. Our hope and the mission of both our church and our ministry is to keep a never-changing Jesus relevant in an ever-changing world.”
Abundant Life Fellowship recently relocated from a small brick building in Surgoinsville to a larger space at 415 Old Union Road in Church Hill.
For more information, visit https://www.jesusfreeforall.org or https://www.jesusfreeforall.org/abundant-life-fellowship.html.
