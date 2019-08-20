EIDSON — Thomas Jefferson (T.J.) Horton, age 79, of Eidson, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, in Rogersville, TN.
He was a member of Compromise Missionary Baptist Church.
T.J. retired from the United States Army and from TVA as a heavy equipment operator. He was a 32nd-degree Mason.
T.J. was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Enoch Horton and Parolee Horton; brothers, Eugene, Stoke and Earnest; and sister, Maude McCann.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Horton; son, DeWayne Horton and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Caitlyn and Ryan; mother-in-law, Betty Jo Thacker; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Horton, Janie Thacker and Mary Jo Fleenor; niece, Cristy Wilder; nephew, Josh Wade; and several more nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Christian Sells Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Sammy Trent and Rev. Greg Greybeal officiating. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Thacker-Lipe Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
