GRAY — Mark D. Yankee, 53, of Gray, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at home after an extended illness.
Born in Kingsport, Mark grew up in Rogersville and graduated from Volunteer High School in 1984. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a B.S. Degree in Business. Mark had worked as a portfolio manager at Aldebaran Financial for many years. He enjoyed golf, UT Football and especially spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlon and Norma Yankee.
Mark is survived by his wife, Christine H. Yankee of the home; two daughters, Olivia Yankee, of the home, and Ella Yankee, of the home; five sisters, Marsha Frazier, Marlene Dobbs, Madonna Hartgrove, Myra Christian and Marcella Cradic; three brothers, Merrill Yankee, Marlon Yankee and Myron Yankee; and many nieces and nephews.
A family service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Colonial Heights Baptist Church Child Care Center, 108 Colonial Heights Road, Kingsport, TN 37663.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, of Kingsport, is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.