COWPENS, South Carolina — Jeff Chess, 53, went to his eternal home Thursday October 31, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family.
Born May 20, 1966, he was of the Baptist faith, a certified mechanic and a retired truck driver. He was a loving father, brother, and friend. He was loved by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Julia Ketron Chess; brother Mike Chess; parents John and Lola “Lote” Chess; grandparents Willard and Lena Chess, and Mom and Dad Dinsmore.
He is survived by his son, Daniel Chess, of Cowpens, SC, and daughter Kayla Bradshaw (Michael), of Church Hill, TN; grandkids, Gage, Alee, and Kenlee; sisters, Donna Chess, of Kingsport, TN, and Maryann Goode (Todd), of Cowpens, SC; brothers, David Chess (Angie), of Surgoinsville, TN, and Patrick Chess (Julie), of Surgoinsville; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; special friends and family, Audrey Linkous, Mel Henry, and those who called him “Willard J”.
A special thanks to Courtney McCowan and all the hospice staff for their help.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m., with the service immediately following at My Father’s House Church with Ed Barrnett and Billy Ray Linkous presiding.
