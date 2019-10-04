Democrats and RINOs in Washington have totally lost all grasp on sanity and reality.
After two years of wasted time and more than $35 million in my tax dollars and yours on the fake “Russian collusion” investigation, the clueless ones inside the Beltway – including Republicans In Name Only — have now decided they will impeach President Trump.
Geez! Yet another waste of time and money.
What about the REAL PROBLEMS that they were sent to Washington to work on?
These idiots – and yes that textbook definition of the term ... an utterly foolish or senseless person ... fits them like a glove — are now bent out of shape and going into hissy-fit contortions over a conversation Trump had with a leader of Ukraine in which the president asked that official to help look into allegations of alleged improprieties involving former VP Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
I see nothing wrong with the request. It was totally legitimate.
Biden’s son is up to his ears in questionable junk involving his being named to serve on the board of a Ukrainian gas/oil concern, even though he personally has no experience in that area whatsoever, at a cushy compensation of some $50,000+ per MONTH ($600,000+ per year) … a position which he got while Daddy Joe was then Vice President of the United States.
There are also now concerns regarding his connections to Chinese interests … again, while Daddy Joe was VP and ... did anyone forget, while Junior was hitching free rides on Air Force Two???
Does that not raise your eyebrows as it did mine?
I realize that “Daddy Joe” is now a Democratic candidate for President, and the Dems are steaming mad about Trump trying to “dig up dirt” on their current frontrunner.
Ohhhhhh but … how quickly they forget!
Recall, please, that it was then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, deep state hacks in the Obama administration (from top to bottom, including the Justice Department and FBI) and the Democratic National Committee that not only tried to “dig up dirt” on Republican candidate Donald Trump, actually BANKROLLED and pawned off as the truth the so-called “Steele Dossier” on Trump, which has been debunked from front to end as totally bogus.
My wise old MamMaw would have said, “that’s the pot calling the kettle black”.
As a sitting president, Trump has every right to call for investigative help on any matter that involves alleged wrongdoing or that threatens the security of this nation.
Sorry, Democrats and RINOs, but you are totally clueless and out in left field (literally) on this one.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has called for impeachment hearings because that incompetent, hypocrite’s strings are now being pulled by The Squad – radical, left-wing, liberal, loud-mouthed, uninformed fanatics made up of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Rep. Rashida Tlaib – and certifiable bottom-dwelling nut-job Rep. Adam Schiff, who from all indications, wouldn’t know the truth if it jumped up and bit him in his lying, liberal, left-wing behiney.
A conservative writer whom I respect greatly – Gregg Jarrett – hit the nail on the head in a recent op/ed piece in which he wrote that “Ukraine is just the latest ploy in the ‘witch hunt’ to drive Trump from the White House”.
That it is.
It is more than that … it is nothing short of a blatant attempt to stage a coup to unseat a legitimately-elected President simply because they can’t stand the air he breathes and are so consumed with bitter hatred of the man and his policies that they will stop at nothing – literally – to unseat and destroy him.
As for impeachment, what does the CONSTITUTION say? After all, that’s the only document here that matters.
Article II, Section 4 states that impeachable offenses are acts of “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors”.
Trump has committed no such offenses.
No, not one.
All Trump did in the Ukrainian situation was to introduce to them Attorney General William Barr and ask for cooperation into an investigation … which is LONG overdue.
What scares the pants off the Democrats and RINOs alike is that Trump is no spineless pansy and won’t cow-tow to their ridiculous and childish games.
The left is also scared out of its collective wits that the DOJ under Barr is about to kick the support beam from underneath their little castle of Deep State delusion, collusion, illusion and obstruction of justice and bring that stinking mess crashing down around them.
Personally, I can’t wait for THOSE indictments and hearings to begin!
I have sources in DC and from what I am hearing, the “impeach Trump” crowd is trying so very hard to hide from public view the fact that they are running scared, and my prediction is that when American citizens – true patriots with common sense and intelligence – see through this “smoke and mirrors” charade of fraud, deceit and outright lies, the end result in 2020 will be a landslide re-election for Donald J. Trump.
Factually, Trump has done more good for America in the less than three years he has held office than every president since Ronald Reagan.
That’s no brag, just fact, but you’ll never get a single Democrat or RINO in DC to admit it.
America’s economy is absolutely booming, unemployment is so low that if anyone doesn’t have a job its because they don’t want one, we are a much safer nation because our military has been re-built and strengthened, our taxes are lower, and we have thousands fewer federal “BS” regulations to burden our lives, our businesses, and our pocketbooks.
Trump has done most of that on his own with with no support whatsoever from the Democrats and, sadly, from many in his own party.
He was elected primarily because people were sick of the career politician stooges in DC and wanted an outsider to drain the swamp.
Well, I think we see being played out every day on our TV’s the fact that the bottom-feeding swamp dwellers don’t want their cushy little political kingdom to be drained and their crooked, underhanded maneuvers to unseat one of the most accomplished and determined Chief Executives this country has ever had proves it.
Oh, I know, it ain’t over yet, but when it is, I fully expect Trump to emerge victorious.
If laws were broken, yes, let’s investigate! But let’s begin with Hillary Clinton, fomer FBI Director James Comey and the rest of the leftover Obama “Deep State” hacks, shall we … cases where EVIDENCE and mountains of proof actually exist to justify such inquiries.
I would go so far to say that all of this “collusion” and impeachment nonsense is going to backfire in a big way, and could result in the GOP retaking control of the House in 2020, too.
Donald Trump isn’t perfect, and I’ll be the first to say that, but the man has more backbone in his little finger and a willingness and desire to help the American people than every one of the left-wing liberal clueless crowd of self-serving phonies in DC .. regardless of their party affiliation.
That’s my view.
What say you?
