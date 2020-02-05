BETH PAGE, Tenn. — Robin Manis Wortman, of Beth Page, TN, passed away on January 16, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill (Jim) Manis; and infant daughter, Melinda Rader.
She is survived by her husband, John Wortman, and daughter, Crystal; mother, Carolyn Barker Manis of, Morristown; sister, Judy Stepp; brother James; and many special aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Occasions on the Square, in Rogersville.
Internment will follow in Highland Cemetery.
