ROGERSVILLE — John David Volturno, age 66, passed away September 13, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Peggy Volturno; and son, Joseph Fredrick Volturno.
He is survived by son, Daniel Volturno; sister, Linda Smith; two brothers; dear friends, Roland, Melissa, and Anisa Dowell; friends, Callie, and Carol; and several of his church members.
John had a renewed faith in God through his illness. He enjoyed nature, visiting local parks, and interacting with the people he met there.
A graveside service was held Monday, September 16, at 2 p.m., at Highland Cemetery, in Rogersville.
Christian-Sells Funeral Home served the Volturno family.
