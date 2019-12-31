TREADWAY — Treadway Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a Basic Firefighter Course starting on January 7, 2020.
The 64-hour course will be held at Treadway VFD starting at 5 p.m. on that date. Other dates for classes will be announced at that time.
This course will teach you all of the basics on how to operate as a firefighter and you will receive a certificate from the Tennessee State Fire Academy.
This course is required for anyone wanting to become a firefighter and is being offered for free. The only requirement to attend is that you must be 18 years old prior to the start date of the class.
If you are interested in attending the class or joining your local volunteer fire department, please contact your local fire chief or Doug Brown at 423-733-8735.
