MILLIGAN COLLEGE — More than 100 graduates were awarded degrees from Milligan College during its commencement ceremony held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Many local students graduated, including the following from the Review’s readership area.
Church Hill:
Aubree Armstrong, Bachelor of Science in biology.
Kingsport:
Katelynn Griffin, Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.
Chrissy Idlette, Master of Business Administration.
McKensie McGee, Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.
Shenoa Murabito, Master of Business Administration.
