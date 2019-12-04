Rogersville’s First Christian Church held their first Blessing Day on Nov. 26 and began what they hope will be a monthly tradition.
During Blessing Day, the church offered free winter gear and hot, homemade soup to community members in need. All of the winter gear came from generous member and community donations, and the soup was made by church members.
The church also installed what they call a ‘Blessing Box’ on the church’s property in early October of this year. The box is located outside, near the church’s front entrance and is filled with non-perishable food and hygiene items that community members in need can take for free. Anyone who wishes to add items to the box—whether they are a member of the church or not—can do so at any time.
It was this Blessing Box that inspired church members to host Blessing Day.
“Since we don’t know who takes things out of the Blessing Box, we wanted to touch base with some of the people and actually meet them,” said church member Dawnel Newhouse.
She went on to explain that the church had a better turnout for the event than they had even expected. She also estimated that the church received around donated 100 coats.
“We put a notice on Facebook that we were accepting donations of winter gear, and the community flooded us with donations,” she said. “It was amazing.
Each month, the church will ask for donations to supply Blessing Day, and the requested items will change with each season.
First Christian Church also provides the community laundry ministry.
For more information about upcoming Blessing Day events or the laundry ministry, check out the Church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/firstchristianchurchrogersville/ or their website at http://rogersvillefirstchristian.net/index.html.
