ROGERSVILLE — When Sagebrush Steakhouse, located on Park Blvd., in Rogersville, closed suddenly on Jan. 6, 2020, it left several people without jobs, and, as of last Thursday, still wondering when they would be paid for hours worked prior to the closure.
The irate former employees told the Review in a series of phone calls last week that, as of Thursday, they still had not received their paychecks.
However, according to a spokesperson for the North Carolina-based Claremont Restaurant Group, relief should have arrived on Friday.
Todd Ross (not to be confused with the Hawkins Co. Sessions Judge with the same name) on Thursday responded to the Review’s request for information regarding when the restaurant’s former employees would be paid.
“All team members have been or are being contacted as to pick up the paychecks tomorrow (Friday, Jan. 24) afternoon,” Ross said. “FedEx attempted to deliver them at a time no one was at the location, thus returned them to the sender. We have rerouted the checks to the manager of that location and he is meeting team members to be able to pick them up Friday afternoon. We have worked quickly to resolve a situation that should have never occurred. Our priority is to ensure all members are paid immediately.”
Rogersville’s Sagebrush is apparently not the only location that has closed recently, or that may be closing, the Review has learned.
A Sagebrush in Corbin, Kentucky also closed recently, a reporter for WRIL-FM Radio, in Pineville, KY, told the Review, and the Sagebrush in Middlesboro, KY, has apparently been served with an eviction notice, he added.
The Rogersville restaurant opened in early 2014 in the former East Side Grill building between Main Street and US11W.
It was unclear at presstime if Sagebrush has any future plans to reopen the Rogersville restaurant, but Ross did tell the Review in a followup email that, “Anything is possible”.
This newspaper has heard unconfirmed reports for more than a year that a national chain may be eyeing the town as a possible location for a new steakhouse, but, as of presstime, the Review has been unable to confirm that information.
