ROGERSVILLE — The following reports are on file at the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s office. Under the U.S. system of justice, all persons should be presumed innocent unless they are found guilty in a court of law.
December 2
Katelynn Sierra Imlay, 21, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. M. Seals reported.
Buddy Bruce Collins, 39, of Thorn Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (2nd), Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Davante Anthony Brown, 25, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
December 3
Christan Sierra Holbrook, 25, of Mt. Carmel, was arrested and charged with failure to appear, driving on revoked, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver and Maintaining a Dwelling where narcotics are housed or sold, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Charles Aaron Price, 31, of Bulls Gap, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Marissa L. Laster, 19, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Will Mullins reported.
Coy Allen McMurray, 43, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with fugitive from justice, Dep. Corey Young reported.
Ola Danielle Cole, 23, of Gate City, Va., was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Keela Denise Barton, 27, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Christopher Lee Berry, 25, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported.
Christopher Lee Berry, 25, Church Hill, was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to deliver and Maintaining a Dwelling where narcotics are housed or sold, Det. Zachary England reported.
December 4
Allison Lynn Rockwell, 20, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with aggravated burglary and theft over $10,000, Dep. Austin West reported.
William Strat Kimsey, 54, of Mooresburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of sex offender registry, Dep. J. Riner reported.
Katrina Aileen Greene, 36, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended, child restraint law, violation of financial responsibility, and driving left of center, Cpl. Eric Pease reported.
Brandon Leroy McBrayer, 38, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with criminal trespass, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of burglary tools, attempted theft over $1,000 and altering serial number, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Perry Van Evans, 51, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and x4 contributing to a minor, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Brandon Leroy McBrayer, 38, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
December 5
Charles Boyd Blair, 36, of Mooresburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment for child support, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
Ashley Nicole Shefrey, 37, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Michael Eidson, 33, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
Trevor Lee Hart, 18, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Jamie Smith reported.
Matthew Scott Forbis, 22, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (x2), Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
Donald Wayne Pickle III, 39, of Blountville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (x3), Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
Denver Clayton Collins, 40, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
December 6
Susan Jane Millner, 40, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with failure to appear, driving on revoked, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and stop sign, Dep. Daniel DesOrmeaux reported.
Ronald James McGrady, 35, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment of child support, Dep. J. Riner reported.
December 7
Gregory Scott Doughtery, 49, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving on suspended license, improper display of tag, and failure to appear, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Sierra Sky Cammauf, 19, of Sneedville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
Crystal Ann Wilder, 34, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
Nikki Marie Lawson, 29, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation, Dep. Adam Bledsoe reported.
December 8
Eric Arron Byrd, 30, of Whitesburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of sex offender registry residing with minors, violation of sex offender registry failure to timely report, and violation of sex offender registry failure to report change of address, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Clyde Thomas Lee Miller, 44, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
December 9
Sierra Sky Cammauf, 19, of Sneedville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Alex Mabe reported.
Kimberly Jo Rines, 43, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with delivery of schedule II (x2) and maintaining a dwelling, Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
Norman Alexander Scott, 21, of Mt. Carmel, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported.
Lahonna Dawn Charles, 32, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported.
Victoria Jane Ortegel, 35, of Mt. Carmel, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Randall Edward Coffey, 30, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Daniel DesOrmeaux reported.
Jason Lee Marshall, 33, of Morristown, was arrested on warrant and charged with car jacking, Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
December 10
Rachael Dawn Ealey, 34, of Greeneville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
Holly Lynn Gunnoe, 44, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault (domestic), Dep. Casey Carter reported.
Vicki Lea Vanhorn, 62, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with domestic assault (aggravated), Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Jason O’Brien Trent, 45, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
Christopher John Walker, 46, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment for child support, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Bradley Dylan Carty, 29, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with Manufacturing/Del/Sell Control Schedule I, Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
Tori Leandrea Fann, 26, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with contraband into a penal facility, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
December 11
Ashley Ann Russell, 30, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
Ricky Ray Henry, 37, of Bristol, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Dustin Ronald Albright, 33, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Renessa Danielle Mayes, 26, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with show cause, fraudulent use of credit card, and failure to appear, Cpl. Mark Harrell reported.
Robert Cody Hodge, 23, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Cpl. Mark Harrell reported.
Aaron Franklin Carpenter, 29, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, Dep. Corey Young reported.
Holly Lynn Gunnoe, 44, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with aggravated assault and violation of probation, Dep. M. Seals reported.
William Lloyd Hale, 21, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
December 12
Madonna Ryleigh Carlson, 30, was arrested on warrant and charged with identity theft (4 counts), Dep. Ricky Begley reported.
Ashley Elaine Hayes, 30, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment for child support, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
Brandon Leroy McBrayer, 38, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
Mitchell ONeal Floyd, 29, of Sevierville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. J. Hurley reported.
Robert Ryan Inbody, 37, of Springdale, AR., was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Mitchell Todd Baker, 32, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with Manufacturing, Delivering, Selling, Possession of Methamphetamine, Manufacturing, Delivering, Sale, or Possession of Schedule VI, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon (x3), possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
December 13
Sharon Ann Ward, 58, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
William Joseph York, 36, of Johnson City, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Rhonda Salyer reported.
Rickey Shane Davis, 38, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and violation of probation, Cpl. Mark Harrell reported.
Crystal Annette Easler, 33, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
December 14
Jamie Coleman Byrd, 45, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with faiure to appear, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
Tray Allen Harville, 19, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with domestic assault, Cpl. Eric Pease reported.
Michael Brandon Dykes, 38, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, Cpl. Michael Godsey reported.
December 15
Jessica Laura Lundy, 28, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Billy Begley reported.
Rachel Ann Bailey, 47, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with Simple Possession or Casual Exchange (Schedule II, IV, V) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dep. Adam Bledsoe reported.
Jeffrey Eugene Hutson, 22, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
Dennis Wayne Lawson, 42, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with unlawful carry/possession of firearm, Cpl. Michael Godsey reported.
December 16
Brady Sands Anderson, 21, of Morristown, was arrested and charged with light law, stop sign, speeding, felony evading, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest by foot, Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and possession of stolen property, Dep. Alex Mabe reported.
Jason Lee Harr, 44, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with domestic assault (x2) and resisting arrest, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
Alexander James Dean Musick, 29,, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment for child support, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
Roy Edward Kerney, 38, of Sneedville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Austin West reported.
Stacie Yvonne Grey, 49, of Bulls Gap, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, Cpl. Eric Pease reported.
Laura Marie Boggs, 36, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear (2 counts) and forgery (2 counts), Sgt. Kenneth Ferguson reported.
December 17
James Kurie Ealy, 33, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
December 18
Tina Charles Conway, 55, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Clifton Wallace Blair Jr., 62, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with theft of property under $1000 and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
Carolyn Michelle Moore, 30, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with fugitive from justice, Dep. Corey Young reported.
Dawn Lynette Wilburn, 39, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
Brandon Wayne Graham, 29, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Daniel DesOrmeaux reported.
Ian Randall Robinson, 24, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, Cpl. Michael Godsey reported.
Jason Lee Harr, 44, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. M. Seals reported.
December 19
Tyler Bryant Hoard, 28, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Billy Begley reported.
