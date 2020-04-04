CHURCH HILL — The First Free Will Baptist Church in Church Hill held a “March for Marlee 5K” on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
The race was an unofficial/untimed race to benefit the Rogers family of Church Hill.
Marleee Greigh Rogers was born to proud parents Devin and Tiffani Rogers on December 8, 2019. She was born with a congenital heart defect that was discovered before birth, but the condition was worse than expected when she was born. She received a heart transplant on January 4, 2020, but after complications and further procedures, Marlee went to be with Jesus on February 25, 2020.
Recognizing that the family will still face outstanding medical bills, FFWBC decided to press onward with the March for Marlee. The fundraising race brought in a total of approximately $5,000.
Winners were:
• Overall 1st place — Josh Hensley;
• Age 14 and under — Breanna Dykes;
• Ages 15-29 — Noah Wade;
• Ages 30-39 — Josh Hensley;
• Ages 40-49 — Rhonda Brownlee;
• Ages 50-59 — John Byington; and,
• Ages 60 and up — Jerry Cobb.
