ROGERSVILLE — On Monday, August 12, 2019, the Rogersville Walmart will host a blood drive to help local nine-year-old, Emma Grace Daniels, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
The Medic bloodmobile will be in the parking lot from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Be sure to inform the Medic staff that you are donating for Emma Daniels so that she will receive your generous donation.
All those who donate will also receive a free gift from Medic as well as a coupon for a free Texas Roadhouse appetizer.
Emma was diagnosed with leukemia on June 28 and is being treated at Children’s Hospital in Knoxville. Though her mother, Lisa Daniels, explained that Emma is currently in remission, she still has Minimum Residual Disease.
Lisa explained that this means, though her daughter is in remission, there are still very small numbers of leukemic cells within her bone marrow that the chemotherapy did not fully treat. Therefore, she will have to undergo a more aggressive form of chemotherapy to treat the remaining problem.
Emma began these new treatments on Monday, August 5. Each week, she spends two days in the hospital, comes home for one day, and then spends another two days in the hospital. These particular treatments will continue for approximately six weeks, though her doctors predict that she will have to continue chemotherapy of some form for two more years.
“So far, Emma has already had to have three blood transfusions,” Lisa Daniels said. “So, with being on chemotherapy for two more years, she’s probably going to have to have a lot of transfusions. That’s why we’re trying to find blood donors and donations.”
No matter your blood type, your donation will be able to help Emma.
“It doesn’t have to be a specific blood type,” Lisa said. “All you have to do is tell them that you are donating for Emma Grace Daniels. They take care of the rest from there.”
Emma attends Joppa Elementary School in Rutledge and will be in the fourth grade this year. She even played softball up until the beginning of June. She has a cat, who is named John Cena after the professional wrestler of the same name. She also loves to play with Legos®, and she collects stuffed animals.
“She has been very strong through all of this,” Lisa said. “She’s very brave, and she has a big heart. She tries to comfort other people when she should be the one being comforted. She even tells me all the time that everything is going to be fine. She’s a sweet little girl.”
Emma Daniels is the daughter of Lisa and Joshua, and also has a younger brother, Peyton, and an older sister, Hannah.
The Daniels family also told the Review that they are very thankful to Rogersville Walmart manager, Missy Johnson, who organized this blood drive, as well as the Walmart and Medic staff.
If you would like to help see Emma Daniels through her path to recovery, be sure and stop by the bloodmobile in the parking lot of the Rogersville Walmart on Monday, August 12 between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. All of your donations are deeply appreciated by the Daniels family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.