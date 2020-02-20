BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, at the request of the Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office, this week issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing toddler from Blountville, who was last seen on Dec. 26, 2019.
Evelyn Mae Boswell, age 15 months, was entered into the nationwide alert database as a missing child on Feb. 18, 2020.
No reason was given why the child wasn’t reported as “missing” for almost two months.
The child is white, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
When last seen she weighed about 28 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.
Her date of birth is Nov. 21, 2018.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Evelyn, please contact the Sullivan Co. Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
