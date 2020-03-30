WHITESBURG — Foy “A.J.” N. Long, 70, of Whitesburg, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN.
He served four years in the United States Air Force and was a commercial electrician for more than 40 years. After he retired, he spent his time tinkering and caring for his Blue Healer, “Doc”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe C and Mattie Sue Long; and brothers, Richard “R.D.” and Joe Don Long.
Survivors include his sons, Shane and Joshua (Kelli) Long; grandchildren, Abbie Long and Kate Long; sister, Patsy Collins; special niece, Deb “Sissy” Collins; mother of his sons, Judy Long; special nephew, Jeff Long; as well as several other friends and family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Creech’s Chapel Cemetery.
Private graveside services are planned in Creech’s Chapel Cemetery, in Whitesburg, TN, with Reverend Richard Long officiating.
Allen Funeral Home, of Morristown, is in charge of the arrangements.
