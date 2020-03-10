BULLS GAP — Helen Reed Gregg, age 74, of Bulls Gap, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was a member of Speedwell Missionary Baptist Church.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Connie "Wendy" and Bessie Seay Reed; grandchildren, Garrett Horton, Kellie Andrade and Jaxson Parrott; sisters, Pauline Reed, Carrie Jones, Bobbie Slockum and Louise Monk; and brothers, Billy, Jim, and Lewis Reed.
Survivors include her children, Terry Reed (Michelle) of VA, Pat Horton and Eric Johnson of Bulls Gap; grandchildren, Joe Horton and fiancee`, Lacy Roark, Gerena Reed, Brieann Kempkers and fiance`, Matt Miller of NC, Serenity Andrade and Austin Reed; great-grandchildren, Cayden and Braylen Horton, Raegan Parrott and Elijah Miller; son and grandson of her heart, Adam Tackett and Nash Tackett; special grandchildren, Spencer and Harper Cinnamon; special daughter-in-law, Nona Brewer; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be from 1-3 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Speedwell Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Thursday, at the church, with Rev. Jerry Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in Speedwell Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Gregg family.
