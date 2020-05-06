(ALERT TO READERS: Due to ongoing uncertainty over COVID closures, it would be a good idea to call ahead to make sure that the meeting/event you are interested in attending is still planned. If your school, church, fire department, senior group, other civic/social organization orr governmental entity has an event planned that you would like listed here, send it to brandy.trent@therogersvillereview.com.)
MAY 7
PERSONNEL COMMITTEE MEETING: will meet in the County Commission Meeting Room 214, at the Hawkins County Courthouse, at 2:30 p.m. Mark DeWitte, Chairman.
MAY 11
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION BUDGET COMMITTEE meeting: 2:30 p.m., room 214, Courthouse. John Metz, Chairman.
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION PUBLIC BUILDINGS COMMITTEE meeting: (to be held immediately following the Budget Committee meeting at 2:30 p.m.), room 214, Courthouse. Rick Brewer, Chairman.
MAY 12-14
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION BUDGET HEARINGS, 8:30 a.m., room 214, Courthouse, John Metz, Chairman. Discussion regarding county’s FY 2020-21 budget.
MAY 12
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7 p.m.
MAY 14
MEETING: at Persia Utility District, at 7 p.m.
MAY 18
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at 3:30 p.m.
MAY 26
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: will meet at 9 a.m.
JUN. 1
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at 4 p.m.
JUN. 9
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7 p.m.
JUN. 15
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at 3:30 p.m.
JUN. 23
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: will meet at 9 a.m.
JULY 29-30
GRADUATION for Walters State Community College students. Health Programs grads will participate in the July 29 ceremony; all others in the July 30 event. Both will happen on the Morristown campus.
