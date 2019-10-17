ROGERSVILLE — Sammy Lynn Lipe, age 72, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at his residence after an extended illness.
He was retired from International Playing Card & Label Company following 32 years of service.
Sammy was a devoted member of Hickory Cove Missionary Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Army and the Tennessee Army National Guard.
Sammy loved being in the outdoors, was an avid fisherman and had many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Henry and Mabel Ruth Epps Lipe.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Bell Lipe; daughter, Felicia, husband, Jason and granddaughter, Amelia Belle Dobson of Arlington, VA; brother, Charles Lipe of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be from 2 until 4 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville.
The funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Tommy Seals officiating. Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Lipe family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.