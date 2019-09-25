BRISTOL, Tenn. — Former Planned Parenthood manager and current 40 Days for Life Director of Outreach, Sue Thayer, will share her story of transformation in Bristol on October 3rd. Thayer will speak at a 40
Days for Life event which is set for 7 p.m., at Bridge Assembly of God, located at 50 24th St, Bristol, TN.
"40 Days for Life volunteers in the Tricities area have worked tirelessly for the cause of life. We know that prayers in front of an abortion facility save lives and change hearts. Around the world, we’ve seen expectant moms turn away from abortion facilities and choose life for their babies,” Thayer said. “Abortion workers like me are walking out of their jobs, and facilities are closing their doors forever. What a privilege to join the local 40 Days for Life volunteers!”
“We are very excited that Sue will be here to support and inspire our 40 Days for Life effort,” said Angie Bush, spokesperson for the local 40 Days for Life campaign in Bristol, TN. “She speaks with transparency and passion, and her message will motivate the crowd.” Pastor Phil Anderson of Bridge Assembly of God will lead us in praise and worship at 6:45.
Bristol is one of 505 communities around the world conducting simultaneous 40 Days for Life campaigns from Sept. 25 through Nov. 3.
40 Days for Life is an intensive campaign that focuses on 40 days of prayer and fasting for an end to abortion, peaceful vigil at abortion facilities, and grassroots educational outreach. Since 40 Days for Life began, 16,004 mothers have chosen life for their children; 190 abortion workers have quit their jobs; and 104 abortion centers where 40 Days for Life vigils have been held have gone out of business.
Thayer worked for nearly two decades at a Planned Parenthood facility in Storm Lake, Iowa. When the abortion giant began selling controversial and dangerous webcam abortion procedures, she spoke out and was fired. Thayer believed she was finally free of the abortion industry, but God had other plans. In 2011, she reluctantly signed up to lead a 40 Days for Life campaign in front of her former workplace. Shortly thereafter, the Planned Parenthood facility shuttered its doors.
To learn more about 40 Days for Life, visit: www.40daysforlife.com. For information about the Bristol, TN campaign, visit: www.40daysforlife.com/bristol
For assistance or for more information, please contact Angie Bush at 40daysbristoltn@gmail.com or 423-482-1324.
