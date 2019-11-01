SNEEDVILLE – Tennessee’s First Lady Maria Lee spent much of her day on Monday in Hancock County, participating first in a home build with the Appalachia Service Project for a disabled veteran and his family. After the build, Lee visited the Hancock County EMS station to deliver Operation Gratitude care packages. In May, Lee launched Tennessee Serves, an initiative designed to encourage Tennesseans to serve one another and volunteer in their communities with a special focus on distressed counties such as Hancock County. Through Tennessee Serves, Lee also issues monthly service challenges to motivate Tennesseans to serve in various ways. This month, Lee is encouraging Tennesseans to join her in serving first responders.
