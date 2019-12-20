CHURCH HILL — The identify of the woman whose body was found on the morning of Dec. 16, 2019, laying in a ditch on the side of Tranbarger Road, has been released.
“She has been identified as Ashley Gail Vick, age 22, of 781 Old Union Road, Church Hill,” Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said.
The HCSO received a report about 8:31 a.m. on Dec. 16 of a female, not breathing, laying on the side of Tranbarger Road near Church Hill.
Upon arrival at the scene, deputies observed a white female laying in the ditch beside the road, and, upon arrival of Hawkins Co. EMS, it was determined the woman was deceased.
Her body was sent to the Quillen School of Medicine in Johnson City for an autopsy but the cause of death has not yet been released.
“This is still an very intense, ongoing investigation, and no more information or details will be released at this time,” Lawson said Friday.
Persons who have information that could prove helpful in the case are asked to call thee HCSO at 423-272-4848.
