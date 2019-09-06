SNEEDVILLE — If you ride motorcycles, just like to be around the big bikes, or enjoy helping neighbors in need, then an event is coming up on Sat., Sept. 21 that you won’t want to miss.
The 4th annual Ride Against Cancer and Benefit Singing will be held in downtown Sneedville, with kickstands up and the ride beginning at noon. Bikers will return to Main Street around 4 p.m. for a big “Bike Cruise-In”.
The requested minimum donation is $10 per bike but additional free-will donations will gladly be accepted.
Food will be available for $5 per person — soup beans and cornbread, or hot dogs and chips/slaw.
All proceeds will go to provide help to local cancer patients through Hope For Hancock.
Tony Seal, Commander of the Hancock Co. Rescue Squad, told the Eagle that no pre-registration is required.
“Just show up and let’s have a good time knowing that we are all helping folks who really need our help,” he said.
A “rain date” of Sat., Sept. 28 was set in case of inclement weather on the 21st.
For more information readers may call Tony Seal at 423-300-7751 or Dan Bowlin at 423-523-5754.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.