OCT. 11
HANCOCK HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL vs. Thomas Walker (away, Ewing, VA), 7 p.m.
OCT. 12
LISTENING HEARTS MEETING: Moms will gather for grief and support at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2717 Buffalo Trail, Morristown, at 10:00 a.m. For more information call 865-679-1351 or email listeningheartsmoms@gmail.com.
OCT. 13
HOMECOMING, Sneedville First Baptist Church, 11 a.m., with lunch to follow in the fellowship hall.
OCT. 17
HANCOCK CO. MIDDLE SCHOOL ACADEMIC BANQUET, 7 p.m., cafeteria, to recognize those students who scored Advanced on TNReady test from last Spring.
OCT. 18
HANCOCK CO FOOTBALL GAME, HOMECOMING, Hancock vs. Cumberland Gap, 7:30 p.m.
MISS TENNESSEE will visit Hancock Middle School students at 9 a.m.
OCT. 19-20
23rd ANNUAL HARVEST PRIDE FALL FESTIVAL: Main St., Bean Station.
OCT. 21
HOLSTON VALLEY BAPTIST ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEETING, Oak Grove Baptist Church, Mt. Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
OCT. 25
HANCOCK HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL vs. West Greene, 7:30 p.m., Senior Night.
OCT. 26
APPLE BUTTER-MAKING DAY at Terry and Kay Greene's Farm, 8 a.m.
OCT. 31
TRUNK OR TREAT, Sneedville First Baptist Church, fellowship hall, 5-8 p.m.
NOV. 2
3rd ANNUAL KICK BUTT 5K RUN/WALK: at the Old Hancock Co High School, at 9:00 a.m. Registration at 8:00 a.m. on the same day. To register online please go to https://www.athlinks.com/event/kick-butts-5k-runwalk-215746 or contact Sonya Winkle at 423-733-2228.
NOV. 10
MEN'S CHILI COOK-OFF, Sneedville First Baptist Church, fellowship hall, 6 p.m.
DEC. 1
CHRISTMAS PLAY, Sneedville First Baptist Church, 6 p.m.
DEC. 7
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS PANCAKE DINNER, Sneedville First Baptist Church, fellowship hall, following the Christmas Parade.
DEC. 15
PHILLIPS & BANKS CHRISTMAS CONCERT, Sneedville First Baptist Church, 6 p.m.
