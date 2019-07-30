ROGERSVILLE — Students in the 4th and 5th grades at Keplar Elementary School got a reprieve from the Hawkins Co. Board of Education during a special-called meeting on Monday evening.
The board, in a unanimous decision, voted to rescind an earlier decision to not hire two teachers — for the fourth and fifth grades at the small school — and to keep those classes in place for the 2019-20 school year.
The reversal means that those classes will remain “as is”, at least for the current school year, until the BOE can take an honest, impartial look at the declining enrollment — and tax dollars — across the board in Hawkins County Schools, and gather information with which to make decisions based “on the numbers”.
The motion by BOE member Chris Christian was quickly seconded by Tecky Hicks, with Christian making it clear that to leave those two classes intact at the school would be at no additional expense to the system, since funds for those positions are included in the proposed draft of a budget which the board had considered earlier.
BOE Chair Bob Larkins asked how that would affect any students whose parents may have already enrolled them in other schools, as the board had said would be allowed if students in the two grades were moved from Keplar to Hawkins Elementary or other schools.
Hicks pointed out that since giving students the option of attending any school in the county was granted in the BOE’s original motion at its July 11 meeting and that, since that motion has now been repealed, it is a moot point.
“When we repealed it, we set all of that aside,” he said.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson said that he would consider each request for a transfer on its own merits.
In a second motion, connected to the first, Christian moved that Hixson prepare a written report regarding the direction of Keplar “or any other school in the system”, with said report to be presented at the board’s January, 2020, meeting.
That, he said, would give the BOE ample time to consider any possible changes that may be needed, with a recommendation to be considered by the board no later than its March, 2020 meeting.
Such a plan would also allow the Hawkins Co. Commission time to consider any proposed action by the BOE.
That motion was seconded by BOE member Kathy Cradic and also passed unanimously.
Hixson seemed to be following Christian’s line of thinking and had prepared a recommendation of his own which he said would be discussed at the BOE’s meeting Thursday, Aug. 1.
If the board approves Hixson’s recommendation at that time, an outside auditor would be secured to examine “every aspect of spending” within the school system.
“This would include central office, all departments, and all school site locations with particular emphasis on per-pupil spending. If we are serious about identifying possible long-term savings and ensuring equitable spending across the district, I recommend we take this step,” Hixson said.
Responding to a question from BOE member Jackie Charles as to when teachers would be available to fill the two slots at Keplar, Hixson said that teachers would be available on the first day of school, even if substitutes have to be used temporarily.
Newly appointed BOE member Judy Woods Trent said she did not want the board to give parents false hope, and asked Hixson for assurance that no adverse action would be taken during the upcoming school year that would disrupt classes at Keplar.
“There won’t be any action taken without the report that Mr. Christian spoke about,” he said.
At the adjournment of the meeting, the board was given a round of applause by several dozen parents, students and community residents who came out for the July 29 meeting.
In opening the meeting, Hixson read from a prepared statement and said that he asked for the special meeting primarily as a result of what he had learned and experienced at a July 18 meeting held in the gym of the school, located some seven miles from Rogersville.
He also apologized, again, for any misunderstanding that the discussion and subsequent vote to not hire two teachers and to move those classes from Keplar were not specifically stated on the BOE’s agenda for the July 11 meeting.
“I take the blame for any lack of clarity,” he said.
The director said that the BOE “checked with legal resources” and that the discussion and subsequent vote at the July 11 meeting was not a violation of the state’s “Sunshine Law”, but vowed to be more transparent and up front with the public in the future.
He also urged those present to not blame Commissioners for whatever action they end up taking in regard to the school system’s budget.
“At some point, these decisions must be based on financial numbers,” he said. “We must have a self-sustaining budget and not keep drawing from our reserve fund.”
At the outset of the meeting, Hixson said he had prepared two possible options for the board to consider:
1. Relocating 4th and 5th grade students from Keplar, as approved in the July 11 meeting; or,
2. Hiring teachers for those two grades to maintain current staffing levels at KES.
Three persons spoke prior to the board’s vote on Monday evening.
The first, Patty Crawford, said she “lives just around the curve from the school” and that she has no children or grandchildren who attend Keplar.
In an often emotional voice, Crawford explained again to the board how much the school means to the small, closely knit community.
“In my opinion and in the community’s opinion, this is just a ploy to close our school,” she said. “That’s not an option for us. There’s no way when you take fourth and fifth grade to Hawkins Elementary that you’re going to keep that school open for K-3 with the numbers.”
Figures show that, if the 4th and 5th grades were to be moved, grades K-3 at the school would number less than 60 children.
Currently, even with the two higher grades remaining, the school’s enrollment is under 100, which means it is not eligible for any state funding and must rely 100% on “local” tax dollars to keep it going.
Crawford urged the BOE to consider starting a preschool class at Keplar.
“I think it would be very beneficial and would be packed,” she said.
She said that for more than 20 years, school officials have been putting “band-aids” on repair needs at the school, but also pointed out that just two years ago, a consultant was secured by former DOS Steve Starnes who inspected the school and proclaimed that it is safe for students.
Crawford said the community doesn’t like being blindsided or lied to.
“That doesn’t go over very well,” she said. “Shoot straight with us, don’t go behind our backs. If you’ve got a problem, or questions, most of you know how to get in touch with me.”
“Keep in your hearts and minds that our kids are worth more than money, and I think we can find it somewhere,” she added. “Put yourself in our shoes and see how you would feel if you lived in our community.”
Deneta Caldwell spoke next and said she believes the BOE has been “working to close our school” long before the July 11 decision.
She brought up changes some years ago in bus routes which she said removed a large number of students from the Keplar zone and moved them to other schools, including Surgoinsville and McPheeters Bend.
Caldwell said that members of the community had been told by someone in the system that “they didn’t know what roads we travelled as kids”.
“That is degrading to us,” she said. “People don’t like to be insulted and told that we didn’t ride those roads. I think we have been belittled enough. We don’t deserve that. We have letters from people in the community who know that routes were changed. I feel like you are doing everything in your power to close our school.”
Caldwell said that current enrollment at Keplar would probably be well over 100 if those bus routes had not been changed.
Tammy Lyons, whose daughter will be in the fifth grade at Keplar during the upcoming school year, said she appreciated Hixson’s comments about transparency.
“Over the past four years we have been barraged by exaggerated maintenance estimates, and claims of declining enrollment as excuses to close our school,” Lyons said, adding that, “to make a decision of this significance, and impact our kids and teachers without taking more time and consideration was shocking to say the least. This was not in the best interest of our kids three weeks before the start of the school year.
“We recognize that we have had a very bad relationship, and we hope to change that,” Lyons said, adding that the community as a whole feels it has been treated with disrespect. “We have been misled over and over,” she said. “If you don’t share information with us, there is no way we can work with you, we will always be behind the ‘eight ball’.”
Chair Bob Larkins agreed about the timing.
“I heard that loud and clear from you,” he said, in an apparent reference to the July 18 meeting at Keplar, which he and BOE member Tecky Hicks attended. “I agree it probably isn’t enough time, but it was the timeline given to us, the board, by the county commission when they were working on the budget and submitted it to us.”
BOE member Trent said she has “done a lot of research trying to figure out how we would save money” by cutting the two teacher positions but, on the other hand, having to bus students to a school that is further away.
Trent suggested that, if enrollment is down across the county, there could be teachers who may not be needed at other schools who could be placed at Keplar.
Hixson said that “hard numbers” in regard to enrollment won’t be known until classes begin next week.
“One of the things we must face is that Hawkins County, like other counties in the region, is facing declining enrollment,” Larkins said to the audience. “We must face that issue, and we have a fiduciary responsibility as your school board to look at that. I know Mr. Hixson and his staff are continuously looking at enrollment and staffing patterns, and they will continue to do that. The numbers will drive us as to what action we take.”
Crawford told the Review after the meeting that she was “very pleased” with the decision and believes that “eyes were opened” after the July 18 meeting at Keplar between Hixson and members of the community.
