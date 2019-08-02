KINGSPORT — The best party of the summer is coming back to Kingsport! The Netherland Inn will host the Lo’ Country Boil at the Kingsport Farmers’ Market, 300 Clinchfield Street, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. Join us at this adults-only (21 and over) ticketed event for a meal of frogmore stew with drinks and desserts included. Social hour begins at 6 with food service in the true Low Country style beginning at 7.
Stick around after dinner to dance and enjoy the music of The Dugger Band. The Duggers have a national reputation having played from Manchester, NH to Boston, MA, to Nashville, TN, and, in September, will do 14 shows at the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas.
If frogmore stew is not your thing, an alternative meal of chicken, baked potato, and salad is available upon advanced request. Tickets are $50 per person and include all the food and adult beverages you can eat or drink.
Tickets are available on line at http://thenetherlandinn.com or from Netherland Inn volunteers (call 423-246-1104 or 423- 817-1525).
All proceeds from this event go to provide preservation, restoration, and programming at the historic Netherland Inn and Boatyard, the birthplace of the City of Kingsport.
The Netherland Inn is the only site on the National Register of Historic Sites to have been both a boatyard and a stagecoach stop. Order you tickets today to support this Kingsport historic treasure.
