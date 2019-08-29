KINGSPORT — On July 9 and 10, 2019 four $75 gift cards ($300 total) were fraudulently purchased at Walmart, located at 3200 Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport, using a woman’s debit card account. K.P.D. Detectives believe that the suspects used a clone of her card, because her original card remained in her possession. Two white male suspects were captured on surveillance video during the commission of one of the fraudulent purchases, and photos taken from that footage are included with this article. Anyone who recognizes either of the men is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
