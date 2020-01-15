MILLIGAN COLLEGE — More than 300 students at Milligan College were named to the academic dean’s list in recognition of their academic excellence for the Fall 2019 semester.

The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above for

Those from the readership area of The Rogersville Review and The Hancock Co. Eagle are:

BULLS GAPTaylor Begley

CHURCH HILLRachel Smith

ROGERSVILLEErin Forgety

KINGSPORTDarrell Austin

Katherine Bourne

Julie Bowman

Sydney Breeding

Maci Cloninger

Andrew Cox

Courtney Crussell

Elizabeth Dotson

Alyssa Gibson

Lydia Helton

Natalie Huffstutler

Ashlyn Jackson

Kayla Norton

Caleb Pennington

Abigail Russell

Erica Stone

Hunter Strouth

WASHBURNSierra Bailey

MOSHEIMIsaac Carson

MORRISTOWNMargaret Cook

Sarah Greer

Katlyn Haas

RUTLEDGEMadison Hodges

