MILLIGAN COLLEGE — More than 300 students at Milligan College were named to the academic dean’s list in recognition of their academic excellence for the Fall 2019 semester.
The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above for
Those from the readership area of The Rogersville Review and The Hancock Co. Eagle are:
BULLS GAPTaylor Begley
CHURCH HILLRachel Smith
ROGERSVILLEErin Forgety
KINGSPORTDarrell Austin
Katherine Bourne
Julie Bowman
Sydney Breeding
Maci Cloninger
Andrew Cox
Courtney Crussell
Elizabeth Dotson
Alyssa Gibson
Lydia Helton
Natalie Huffstutler
Ashlyn Jackson
Kayla Norton
Caleb Pennington
Abigail Russell
Erica Stone
Hunter Strouth
WASHBURNSierra Bailey
MOSHEIMIsaac Carson
MORRISTOWNMargaret Cook
Sarah Greer
Katlyn Haas
RUTLEDGEMadison Hodges
