Has it really been that long ago?
Eighteen years ago next Wednesday, the United States of America was deliberately and premeditatedly attacked by terrorists.
Cold-blooded, cold-hearted, inhuman, spineless cowards. No matter what you call them ... fanatical Islamic fundamentalist extremists ... jihadists ... they are all one and the same: brainwashed murderers ... trained by Satan and operating from the pit of Hell.
I dug out some old videotapes last night that I had made of news coverage back then and watched with tear-filled eyes as I was transported back to that almost surreal minute when I heard the news on my car radio as I was on my way to work at my newspaper in Butler, Ala.
Horror. Shock. Unbelief. Anger. Grief.
I truly didn’t know what to feel or how to react.
Would more attacks be coming?
How safe was my own family?
Millions of others felt those same emotions in the hours and days that followed.
When those jets crashed into the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania on that beautiful, clear Indian Summer day in 2001, it was an unprovoked act of malicious evil crafted at the hands of the now departed Osama Bin Laden, a low-life of the amoebic pond-scum order.
I feel certain that Bin Laden and the thugs who hijacked those planes on Sept. 11, 2001 are now getting their just rewards ... not the riches, heavenly mansions, virgins and servants which their lying superiors promised, but something far different at the hands of their mentor and deceiver, Satan.
Thousands of men and women of many races died that day at the hands of demented cutthroats bent on killing as many as possible in the name of prejudice and hate.
The loss of innocent life was then, and is still today, sickening.
Later, my family and I stood at the gaping hole in the ground where the World Trade Center towers once soared into the New York skyline. We saw the amazing “steel-beam cross” pulled from the rubble of the WTC; its structural metal twisted into the form of a perfect Christian cross which was, at the time of our visit, standing on the grounds of the historic church just across the street from where the Towers stood .. the very church where George Washington once worshipped.
We went to the Pentagon where yet another hijacked plane crashed.
A few summers ago, we stood at the site near Shanksville, Pennsylvania where Flight 93 plowed into the earth after brave passengers rushed those monsters and brought down the plane in a self-sacrificial move of unbelievable courage and valor before it could reach its intended target ... the U.S. Capitol.
We stood at those shrines in silence, with burning tears in our eyes, sick to our stomachs over the senseless loss of life, and at the thought of the incarnate evil that manifested itself that day.
In the years that have followed, thousands of others have given their lives in the war on terror, both in trying to protect us from that insidious evil, and falling as innocent victims to a level of malice and hate that we cannot even begin to fathom.
September 11, 2001 changed America and the world as we knew it. And while we cannot change what happened, I thought at the time, surely, that horrific wakeup call would be a chilling and unforgettable warning that we, as a freedom-loving people, must never again let down our guard when it comes to terroristic threats — foreign or domestic.
I had hoped that we would learn from that terrible event, draw closer as a nation, and embrace the ideals that made us the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.
And learn we did ... for a short time.
But how soon we forgot.
Judging by the plethora of anti-Americanism coming from members of our own Congress these days, my fear is that we have again grown complacent and lack-a-daisical about the threats to our nation from those who want to destroy a way of life that has guaranteed liberty and freedom for hundreds of millions of souls since 1776.
Sports stars and celebrities, who make more for a single game of football or for starring in one film than most Americans will earn in a lifetime, openly, and pathetically disrespect Old Glory and our National Anthem.
Members of Congress act like childish, ignorant, self-important, anti-American, anti-Semitic bullies, dragging their feet on vital pieces of legislation, and calling on their like-minded cronies to verbally attack the President at every turn just because they hate him and the conservative, pro-faith, pro-life, pro-business, pro-Second Amendment, pro-protect-our-borders agenda that he has fought tooth and nail for since becoming our Commander-in-Chief.
We have a Justice Department whose former higher-ups are the epitome of embarrassments over partisan political scandals, witch-hunts and even treasonous criminal activity in a dark conspiratorial plot to take down the duly elected President of the United States.
And to add insult to injury, I heard last week that some of the masterminds of the 9/11 attacks are even now STILL awaiting trial for their crimes ... EIGHTEEN YEARS LATER!!!!
What is wrong with this picture???
Excuse my language here, but those obviously guilty-as-hell thugs should have been tried, convicted and lined up before a firing squad, sent to electric chairs or had needles shoved into their veins YEARS ago to pay for their heinous crimes against humanity! The only reason they haven’t is likely maneuvering and delays by sleaze-bag lawyers “defending” that scum who are milking this for every dime of cash and notoriety that they can squeeze out of it.
What’s wrong with us, people????
Did we learn nothing from 9/11?
Unless the members of the House and Senate, OF BOTH PARTIES, work TOGETHER in concert with President Trump, to protect our borders, strengthen and enforce our immigration laws, and do whatever it takes to ensure the current and future safety of our people, then — mark my words —we can expect a much worse, much more devastating attack in the future.
It isn’t a case of “if” but “when”.
Build the wall, I say!
Hire more border patrol officers and airport security personnel!
DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO KEEP US SAFE!!
And please do not misinterpret this to mean that I am racist or anti-immigrant. I am no such thing. If a person from the other side of the planet or the other side of the solar system wants to come to America LEGALLY, with PEACEFUL intentions, and is willing to learn our language and respect our culture and history, then he/she should be welcomed with open arms! However, those who break one law by sneaking in illegally would have no problem whatsoever breaking other laws, including committing robbery, rape, or murder, and are as unwelcome here as a case of the plague.
On this, the 18th anniversary of 9/11, I just want to say THANK YOU to all who have served, who serve now, and who will serve in the future in the war on terror.
May God bless all of those who serve at home and abroad in our Armed Forces and those first responders who serve our local communities.
You are heroes all, in my book!
May God continue to strengthen and bless the families who lost loved ones in the 9/11 attacks or in the ongoing fight to defeat terror around the world.
May Old Glory continue to wave from coast to coast, and may we all, who still care, stand and salute the Stars and Stripes whenever we hear the strains of, ”Oh say can you see ...”
And May God continue to bless the United States of America, the greatest, most blessed nation on the face of the planet.
That’s my view and I stand by every word of it.
