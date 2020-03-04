The Hawkins Co. Virtual Academy, which launched as a new program for this school year is flourishing and attracting the attention of other schools from neighboring counties.
“It has been very well received,” Principal Sharon Lindsey told the Board of Education at their February meeting. “It’s really been a needed service to our students and families. It’s a very progressive and innovative program for our district. We’ve even had other districts call us and ask, ‘How are you all doing this?’ ‘How is this going?’ and ‘How can we do this?’”
HVCA received over 60 applications this year, with 45 students accepted and enrolled. Six students have already graduated since August 2019.
“Our numbers could easily double”
When the program first launched, Lindsey explained that the school system thought they would only be able to provide high school courses, but they were able to secure other vendors and now offer courses for Kindergarten through 12th grade.
These include all core academic courses along with elective such as Music, Art, Photography and Computer Programming; foreign language courses in Latin, French, Spanish and German; and several CTE (Career and Technical Education) courses.
Currently the youngest students enrolled in HCVA are in third grade.
“Two or three hours ago, I was emailing a parent who was asking about enrolling a child today,” she told the board. “Every single day, I get an email or a phone call. People are very, very interested in this program. Our numbers could easily double if we allow them to.”
She estimated that 125 have people expressed interest in the program through email or phone call since the program was announced.
Over 80 percent of the students enrolled in HCVA are actually new to the Hawkins Co. School System.
“They are either coming from private schools or coming back out of homeschool,” she said. “We even had a few who were in the process of dropping out of Hawkins County schools to be homeschooled and Mr. (Greg) Sturgill’s office (attendance supervisor) was able to connect them with me.”
How does it work?
The program features the same curriculum found in Hawkins Co.’s brick-and-mortar schools and is not just a “work at your own pace” program. Just as in a traditional classroom, the assignments are academically challenging and have both start and end dates. Students are held responsible for their attendance and progression through the assigned courses.
“The virtual academy is not a website,” Lindsey told the Review back in July when the program was announced. “It is an interactive classroom with real teachers and real students who are learning, communicating and interacting together on a regular basis.”
Unlike traditional schools, however, there is no “typical day” for an HCVA student, as each student will have a unique learning plan. The HCVA also offers both a 100 percent online and a hybrid model program.
“For some students, every class may be online,” Lindsey said. “We would consider those students 100 percent HCVA students. For others, they may have two classes at their zoned school, for example, and the rest of their courses online. We would consider that student enrolled in the hybrid model.”
Other students can take advantage of the hybrid model by taking some classes through HCVA and others through dual enrollment at a nearby higher education establishment.
Students also have to have access to a desktop or laptop and cannot complete the program on an iPad or phone. In order to succeed in the program, Lindsey told the board that students must be self-motivated, have strong time-management skills and have strong parental support at home.
Lindsey also noted that HCVA prepares students for college and career paths.
“Many colleges now include an online component for their on-campus classes in addition to online-only classes,” Lindsey said. “A lot of jobs also require employees to complete online training prior to employment, so the online benefits for our students are tremendous.”
Campus visits
Lindsey also noted that students enrolled in HCVA can participate in athletic programs alongside students enrolled in brick-and-mortar schools.
“I have students who are involved in sports teams and ROTC units,” she said. “They do some of their classes online and some on campus.”
Students also make campus visits for events such as EOC (End of Course) tests for high schoolers, TCAP/Writing Assessment tests for Elementary and Middle Schoolers as well as Civics Tests and ACT tests.
What parents are saying about HCVA
Lindsey recently surveyed parents of HCVA students and received overwhelmingly positive messages.
“One of the reoccurring things I heard was that parents really like being able to provide their students a high-quality, rigorous program while at home,” she said. “A lot of the parents whose children are in this program were doing homeschool on their own and struggling to find the materials they needed. Also, if they ever decide to transition back into a brick-and-mortar school, they’re not going to be behind because what we have provided them is very rigorous, high-quality and matches what they’re doing in the classroom.”
As far as possible improvements, Lindsey said that parents wanted to see increased in-person help for struggling students.
“We do have online teachers who help, but sometimes we just need a face-to-face person to sit down and help us through a skill,” she said.
The HCVA applications for the 2020-2021 school year will be launched this spring.
For more information, contact Sharon Lindsey at sharon.lindsey@hck12.net.
