The following reports are on file at the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s office. All individuals should be presumed innocent of the charges unless they are found guilty in a court of law.
March 10
Laura Rebecca Chess, 47, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with domestic assault and vandalism, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
March 11
Taylor Ridge Stubblefield, 27, of Mooresburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with domestic assault and vandalism over 1,000, Dep. Alex Mabe reported.
March 12
Natosha A Walton, 27, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with child support/attachment, Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
Sarah Noel Leath, 39, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear (furlough violation) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Sgt. Bobby Moffitt reported.
Sheanna Lashea Ferrell, 31, of Eidson, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
Jonathan Arnold Fairchild, 42, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with tampering of services, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
Lori Ann Pendergrass, 42, of Nickelsville, Va., was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
March 13
Christopher Todd Sexton, 33, of Morristown, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. M. Seals reported.
Courtney Danielle Vermillion, 33, of Hiltons, Va., was arrested on warrant and charged with fugitive from justice, Dep. Corey Young reported.
March 14
Steven Alex Hardesty, 45, of Bulls Gap, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment (child support), Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
David Henry Cook, 34, of Kodak, was arrested on warrant and charged with fraud, Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
Amanda Lynn Hash, 43, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation, driving on suspended, financial responsibility, and unlawful removal of registration, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Timothy David Lee Laster, 42, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Tosha Lynn Hudson, 32, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with furlough violation, Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported.
March 15
Ronnie Justin Roberts, 33, of Bulls Gap, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (x2), Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported.
Daniel Phillip Martin, 35, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving on revoked/suspended (3rd), violation of financial responsibility, leaving scene of accident, failure to exercise due care, Cpl. Eric Pease reported.
John Robert Phillips, 59, of Bulls Gap, was arrested and charged with domestic assault, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
March 16
Miranda Nicole Horne, 32, of Piney Flats, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.