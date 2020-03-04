KODAK — Vickie Lynn Richards Byington, age 58, of Kodak, TN, and formerly of Rogersville, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at her home following a brief illness.
She was the daughter of the late Roy Freeman Richards and Jonnie Marie Garman Richards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sally Jean Barker; niece, Rachel LeAnn Richards; and nephew, Daniel Herbert Goins, Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, James Byington, Jr.; daughters, Natasha Lacole Byington of Tennessee, Marci Pearl Byington of the home, and Monica Sue Byington of Virginia; five grandchildren; sister, Carol Sue Cecconi; brothers, Mike, Rick, and Roger Richards; and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the ones that cared for her during her illness and especially to Kelsey Griffin, and Pam and Larry Ward.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at Three Springs Missionary Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 4 p.m., with Rev. John Richards officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Clinch Mountain Chapel and Crematory, 120 Crossroad Drive, Bean Station, TN 37708.
