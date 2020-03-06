On to LMU!
Phot courtesy Keesha McFarland

SNEEDVILLE — Zayah Riley and Tessa Pyne Seal are shown holding $150 checks fom Clinch-Powell they earned by being chosen to represent Hancock Co. Middle School at Regional Science Fair competition at Lincoln Memorial University on March 6, 2020. Photos of HCMS science teacher Keesha McFarland’s students — who placed in the Top 10 of the school’s recent Science Fair — and their exhibits are featured inside this week’s Eagle.

