ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville/Hawkins Co. Chamber of Commerce and Busted Knuckle Motorcycle Shop are “gearing up” for the third annual Bike Nite, which will take place in downtown Rogersville on Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Visitors can enjoy this beautiful ride by viewing hundreds of motorcycles, listening to live music from the local Tennessee Champagne Band and eating a snack from one of several food trucks. T-shirts will be sold at the event, and there will also be several vendors selling what Barker called “motorcycle related items.”
Several other downtown businesses and restaurants will be open during the event for Bike Nite participants to enjoy.
Motorcycles registered at the event will also have a chance to win trophies for Best Stock Motorcycle, Best Custom-Built Motorcycle and Best Custom Paint Job. The first 100 people to register will also receive a free commemorative plaque.
It’s not too late to register a motorcycle or reserve a spot as a vendor.
Bikers can preregister for the event until 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 at both the Chamber of Commerce Office, which is located at 110 E. Kyle Street, or Busted Knuckle Motorcycle Shop, which is located at 3415 Route-66 S, Suite 3.
The cost to preregister a bike is $5, but you can also register at the event for $10.
“All the money goes towards continuing main street projects,” Barker said. “This is for historic restoration or to hold other events. Most of the events that we do in the downtown district are to help our downtown merchants and bring an audience to them who probably wouldn’t be in the area otherwise. Hopefully, once they come in and see what we have to offer, then they will come back again.”
She also explained that she’s expecting a large crowd at this year’s Bike Nite.
“The first year, we thought, ‘hopefully we will have around 100 motorcycles, since this is our first event,’” Barker said. “We ended up with about 200! Last year, we were hoping that the 200 would show up again, and we ended up with 325. There are some beautiful motorcycles that show up.”
She also noted, in the past, participants came from as far away as North Carolina, Kentucky and Virginia.
“It makes for a nice event,” Barker said. “It’s just another opportunity to bring people to Rogersville show them our community.”
For more information, you can call the Chamber of Commerce at 423-272-2186 or Busted Knuckle Motorcycle Shop at 423-293-0660.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.