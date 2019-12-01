Anual bazaar, rummage sale planned
Submitted photo

ROGERSVILLE — The Ladies of St. Henry Catholic Church will hold their annual bazaar/rummage sale on Fri., Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Sat., Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon, in the church hall located at 112-114 Hwy. 70N, across from Signature Health Care Center. There will be something for everyone, from A to Z! Lots of Christmas decorations, kitchen utensils, home decor, antiques, a TV stand, and clothes sized from newborn to plus sizes. Come and browse and enjoy lunch. Hot dogs, chili and homemade cookies of all kinds will be available.

