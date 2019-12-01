Rogersville, TN (37857)

Today

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.