I’m wondering if anyone else feels the same as I do. Reading what certain federal judges and House members are doing turns my stomach. I feel externally defeated by so much opposition to the standards God set for us and for the principles we are to live by. Godless people accuse Christians of being a hate group, resulting in punishment for not participating in events that oppose the Christian faith. The biased social media — televised news, talk shows, newspapers and magazines, Facebook and Twitter — is limiting and banning the Christian voice and calling it hate speech.
The House Intelligence Committee chairman is applauded for intentionally lying about the President and calling it a “parody.” Some of our nation’s politicians are ignoring the Constitution and have become insurgents, while others are misusing the Bible to support their immoral agendas. I’m bombarded with lies and people’s blindness to the truth everywhere I turn.
I can only imagine the punishment our nation deserves for killing our unborn and newborn children. I wonder if God gets angry when people claim they were born in the wrong body and try to change their gender. Or when people parade in the streets, flaunting and celebrating their homosexuality, which God called an abomination and for which He destroyed two cities with burning sulfur. What does He think when people — even pastors — reject His supreme authority and try to justify sin?
Genesis 6:5-6, 9, and 11 reveals, “The Lord saw how great man’s wickedness on the earth had become, and that every inclination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil all the time. The Lord was grieved that he had made man on the earth, and his heart was filled with pain.” However, “Noah was a righteous man, blameless among the people of his time, and he walked with God” despite “the earth was corrupt in God’s sight and was full of violence.”
Does God consider you to be righteous and blameless like Noah? I wonder if Noah felt defeated before God talked to him. The feeling of defeat occasionally overwhelms me, especially when I see evil people prosper. Feelings are often wrong and Satan would like nothing better than for me to act defeated. Thus, I have to drop to my knees and choose prayer over despair.
God’s children are neither helpless nor hopeless. He tells them to pray and ask for His help, and to trust Him because He’s able to turn troubles into triumphs. God has repeatedly instructed His people not to fear or be discouraged, but to be strong and courageous because He is with them (Joshua 1:1,9; 2 Chronicles 20:14-15; Deuteronomy 31:7-8). The Lord counsels us not to fret the evil or when men succeed in their carrying out their wicked schemes. He knows the blameless, and their inheritance will endure forever while the wicked will perish (Psalm 37).
Since we believe Jesus defeated death and offers eternal life with Him, don’t allow discouragement to prevail. Instead, “we are more than conquerors through him who loved us” (Romans 8:37). The enemy may be vicious, but he’s not victorious. By reading the Bible, our faith is encouraged and strengthened to stand strong against the secular world’s ways. We get into God’s Word so God’s Word can get into us.
It appears that the majority of Americans call evil “good,” and good “evil” (Isaiah 5:20); believers with the indwelt Holy Spirit shouldn’t ignore this foolishness. God doesn’t condone spiritual indifference or apathy, but calls us to be holy and discerning. We’re to be the salt of the earth and the light of the world (Matthew 5:13-16). Christians should be reminded that although they temporarily reside in this world, their real citizenship is in heaven. That’s where they’ll feel comfortable and at home.
What spiritual battle are you facing? Remember that God’s power is greater than your problem. Keeping the big picture of eternal life in mind, shrug off the feeling of defeat and remember that the Holy Spirit lives within you and empowers you to persevere and courageously serve the Lord in this broken world.
