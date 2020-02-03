BULLS GAP — Ashley Nicole Bowlin-Hardesty, age 35 of Bulls Gap, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Ballad Health’s Hawkins County Memorial Hospital after a period of declining health.
She was of the Christian Faith.
Ashley was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Patricia Gosnell; paternal grandfathers, Raymond Reeves and Green Lee Bowlin; father-in-law, Leonard Leo Hardesty.
Survivors include her husband of 16 years, Leonard Christian Hardesty; daughter, Laney Nicole Hardesty; son, Bryson Jace Hardesty, all of the home; parents, Howard Dan Bowlin and wife, Karen; mother, Teresa Lynn Nemeth and husband, George; sisters, Kasie Singleton and husband, Jason, Brandy Trent and husband, Adam; nieces, Desiree, Courtney, Kaleigh, Katelyn, Nevaeh, Maysen, Payton, Breanna, Cami, Makayla and Kali; nephews, Jared, Gavin, Isaiah and Kaidan; mother-in-law, Pamela Hardesty; sister-in-law, Kimberly Ward and husband, Chad; brothers-in-law, Steven Hardesty and Ronnie Hardesty.
Visitation hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m.,Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Broome Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will be conducted at 8 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Chuck Lowe officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, at McKinney Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Hardesty family.
