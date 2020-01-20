HAMBLEN COUNTY — A 33-year old Bulls Gap man lost his life over the weekend when he was killed in a head-on crash at 7270 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, near Highland Church, in Hamblen County, around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Ward Catron was driving his 2001 GMC Sierra pickup truck south when he reportedly passed another vehicle “over a blind hill on the double-yellow line” and ran into an oncoming 2009 Nissan Rogue driven by Glendi Diaz, 38, of Morristown.
Diaz suffered undetermined injuries as a result of the crash. A passenger in the Diaz vehicle, Mirrella Juarez, 24, was also injured.
The injured women were transported to area hospitals.
The report said that Catron was unrestrained during the accident and indicated that, in the Trooper’s opinion, a seatbelt would have made a difference in the outcome.
The occupants of the Diaz vehicle were wearing safety belts, the report stated.
State Trooper Paul Kilday was the investigating officer.
