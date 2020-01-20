ROGERSVILLE — James H. Goins, age 86, of Rogersville, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
He was a son of the late James and Viola Evans Goins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Goins; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his great niece, Carol Wade.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Avalon Hospice and to Tri-State Manor.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, in McKinney Chapel Church Cemetery, in Rogersville.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
