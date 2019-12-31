JAN. 4
BENEFIT SINGING for Tom Livesay Family, at Stoney Gap Baptist Church, at 7 p.m. Everyone welcome. Donate if you can, this family lost everything in a house fire. Featured singers will be Dewayne Brown and his group, The Gospel Four, and others.
JAN. 14
HANCOCK CO. HEALTH COUNCIL will meet from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the Health Department conference room, located at 178 Willow St., Sneedville.
MAY 2
HANCOCK CO. EQUESTRIANS FIRST HORSE SHOW at Friendly Valley Ranch, 2443 Mountain Valley Rd., Thorn Hill. Gates open at 3 p.m., opening ceremony at 5 p.m. For more information call Alex Hopkins at 423-300-8920 or Allison Hopkins at 423-300-1253.
