SNEEDVILLE — The First Baptist Academy Eagles swept a double-header from the home-standing Hancock Indians on Monday, March 9, in the season opener for both teams.
The Eagles won the first game 10-0.
Braden Seal started at pitcher in the opener. The Eagles hit steadily, building a 6-0 lead after three innings. The Indians offense was limited to two walks by Isaac Williams and one by Tivis Cooper. Tyler Gibson came in to pitch in the third inning and finished the game.
In the second game, the Eagles scored eight runs in the first inning. Morgan Anderson started on the mound for the Indians. The Indians got some offense in the first inning, Javen Delph singled and stole second and third before scoring the Indians first run of the season. Anderson then walked and Williams hit a double, scoring Anderson.
The Eagle bats were too much and the final score was 18-3.
