ROGERSVILLE — Raymond Absher, age 91, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville, where he served as Deacon for several years.
He was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the U.S. Army. Raymond was an active member of American Legion Post 21. He was awarded Legionnaire of the year in 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Meta Absher, and sister, Mildred Elkins.
Raymond is survived by his sons, Wayne Absher and wife, Anita, of Church Hill, and Dale Absher and wife, Kim, of Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Logan Absher, Ryan Absher, Natalie Absher, and Leslie Hammond; great-grandchildren, Amelia Hammond and Violet Hammond; and brother, James Carroll Absher.
The family received friends from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony followed at 5 p.m., with Dr. Andy Willis officiating. The Hawkins County Color Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard conducted military graveside services on Monday at 10 a.m., in Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
