KINGSPORT — A late-evening crash on Friday involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle resulted in two fatalities.
Kingsport Police said the March 27, 2020 collision happened about 9:10 p.m. on West Stone Drive (US 11W) near Netherland Inn Road.
According to reports, a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by Flavio Gonzalez Cervantes, 37, of Church Hill, pulling a small, single-axle, enclosed utility trailer, was eastbound in the 4200 block of West Stone Drive.
A blue 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Jared C. White, 28, and ridden by a passenger, Lesley B. Seckler, 33, both of Kingsport, failed to yield the right of way and pulled from a private drive into the path of the pickup resulting in the collision.
White was killed in the crash. Seckler was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment and later passed away at the facility.
Cervantes, the driver and sole occupant of the truck, was not injured.
All eastbound lanes of West Stone Drive remained closed for about four hours to allow for care and transportation of the injured, clearing of damaged vehicles and debris, and safe investigation of the crash.
KPD said the accident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.