NASHVILLE — Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) has named Rep. Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville) Chairman of the House Finance Subcommittee.
The 14-person subcommittee is responsible for all measures related to taxes and the raising of revenue, the appropriation of state funds, as well as passage of the general appropriations bill before it is moved to the full House Finance Committee.
“Representative Hicks has a passion for all financial aspects of state government, and extensive experience serving on the House Finance Committee throughout his time in our General Assembly,” Sexton said. “I appreciate his willingness to serve in this important leadership capacity, and I know his talents will make him an effective leader.”
“I am grateful to Speaker Sexton for appointing me to lead our House Finance Subcommittee,” Hicks said. “Our citizens expect us to be responsible stewards of their tax dollars, and that is what this committee will do. Because of our thoughtful investments in recent years, this state is a national economic leader, and our work will ensure these successful trends continue.”
Hicks represents House District 9, which includes Hancock and Hawkins Counties.
He lives in Rogersville and can be reached by email at: Rep.Gary.Hicks@capitol.tn.gov or by calling his Nashville office at 615-741-7480.
