Country Church Houses of Hawkins County

ROGERSVILLE — Local artist Lorraine Brewer will be offering signed, numbered prints of her series of four “Country Church Houses of Hawkins County” prints on Sat., Nov. 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Crockett Creek Antiques and Collectibles, located at 315 Armstrong Road, Rogersville. The series features beautiful renditions of Gills Chapel, Spires Chapel, Edgewood Methodist, and Clouds Creek Missionary churches. The watercolor images are 9 x 11 inches and would make great Christmas gifts. Call 423-345-3347 for more information.

