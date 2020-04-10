Have you seen the movie, “The Bucket List”? The storyline is about two men with very different backgrounds who were given only a few months to live due to cancer. They made a list of things they wanted to do before they died, or “kicked the bucket.” Together, they visited exotic places of the world and both had a great time but for different reasons. This movie reminded me of what Rick Warren (author of The Purpose Driven Life) shared about his dying father. His dad’s heartfelt desire was to, “save one more for Jesus.” The elderly Mr. Warren wanted to introduce Jesus to one more person before he died. It’s not unusual that our spiritual purpose and ambitions will influence our life’s decisions and our dying wishes.
Jesus was born for a specific reason--to save His people from their sins (Matthew 1:21) — and that involved His death. Jesus said He “came to seek and to save what was lost.” (Luke 19:10). He knew His time was limited and there was much to do. Jesus’ bucket list focused on doing His Father’s will and accomplishing His predetermined purpose.
The Lord chose His disciples, each having a role to fill, and taught them with His words and example. He groomed them to become bold witnesses of the gospel. The apostles not only preached that Jesus Christ was the long awaited Messiah, but they also revealed how He fulfilled every prophecy. Jesus was more than a good man or a prophet; He was fully God and fully man, the divine Son of God. Paul declared, “For in Christ all the fullness of the Deity lives in bodily form.” (Colossians 2:9). Jesus’ humble and sinless life on earth exposed His unconditional love, superior knowledge, and miraculous power. The miracles He executed provided authority to His messages.
Jesus knew what was going to happen and how His life was going to end, and it wasn’t pretty. Nonetheless, He obediently followed through with the suffering that was required of Him. His bodily death paid the penalty for everyone’s sin. But death could not stop Jesus, for He resurrected, ascended into heaven, and is exalted as Lord and Savior. His redeeming self-sacrifice brought forgiveness, eternal life, and hope to all believers. Therefore, His bucket list had a worldwide and eternal effect on mankind.
Jesus Christ’s existence was of such great significance that He became the focal point of time. Identification of the passage of years is centered on Jesus’ birth and life. Our years are divided into BC (Before Christ) and AD (Anno Domini, which means “in the year of our Lord”). Since Jesus was born on earth, years are being counted under the AD designation. Furthermore, Jesus will come again as King of kings and Lord of lords to judge the living and the dead, and the calendar will no longer be necessary.
What purpose does your life have? The Lord revealed in Jeremiah 1:5, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you; before you were born I set you apart.” He also stated, “For I know the plans I have for you …” (Jeremiah 29:11). You have been set apart by Him and for Him. Are you serving Him?
Man was born to have a personal relationship with the Lord — to love, worship, and please Him. Have you submitted your heart and mind to Him and experienced His love, joy, and power? Are you glorifying God and enjoying His presence in your life? Life without God is just existing.
Only God knows exactly when you will die. Are you prepared to meet Him and for what lies ahead? Time is precious; are you wasting it or are you living with purpose? What’s on your bucket list?
