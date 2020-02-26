SNEEDVILLE — Ellen Mewhinney, age 85, passed away at her home on February 23, 2020.
Ellen was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She was a long time member of Chinquapin Missionary Baptist Church. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, John Mewhinney; several infant children who passed shortly after birth; parents, Milton and Clara Rosen; sister, Shirley Learner; brother, Jerry Irwin; sister-in-law, Rose Rosen; and grandson, Travis Hager.
Ellen is survived by a brother, Irwin Rosen; sons, Wayne (Katherine) Mewhinney and Glenn (Donna Seals) Mewhinney; grandchildren, Shanna (William) Evans, Chelsea Mewhinney and Karrie (Dan) Kole; great-grandchildren, Ryley Hager, Brysen Hager, Brooklyn Evans, Landon Kole and Adrian Mewhinney; close family friends, June and Dorothy Gregory; and a host of other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m.,. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Chinquapin Baptist Church with Rev. Homer Collins and Rev. Jeffrey Greene officiating. Interment will follow in Mewhinney Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Irwin Rosen, Glenn Mewhinney, Wayne Mewhinney, William Evan, Ryley Hager and Danny Brown.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m., Thursday, at Chinquapin Baptist Church.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, is in charge of the arrangements.
